Kate McKinnon takes wheel as Ms. Frizzle in 'Magic School Bus'

Enlarge Image Scholastic

Ms. Frizzle's ready to start up the bus.

Kate McKinnon of "Saturday Night Live" (and the 2016 version of "Ghostbusters") will voice kooky third-grade teacher Ms. Frizzle when Netflix reboots the 1990s classic "Magic School Bus" later this year, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

Lily Tomlin handled Ms. Frizzle's voice on the original show, and fans seem pretty confident McKinnon has the chops to drive what's now being called "The Magic School Bus Rides Again."

Earlier this year, original "Magic School Bus" cast member Stu Stone revealed the new show would feature familiar faces and big-name cameos. Those were a staple of the 1990s version.

"Just like the original series, whenever Ms. Frizzle had friends, they were usually voiced by celebrities, and there was always cameos in the original series," Stone said. "And this will be no different."

