On this podcast, we talk about:
- Magic Leap offers new details on its secretive and much-hyped augmented-reality headset and says it'll release the gadget this summer.
- We compare this week's hardware announcements, with Apple refreshing its MacBook Pro and Microsoft revealing the Surface Go tablet.
- Elon Musk jumps in to help the soccer team stuck in a cave in Thailand, offering a minisubmarine.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Magic Leap's AR future to arrive this summer (The 3:59, Ep. 425)
Discuss: Magic Leap's AR future to arrive this summer (The 3:59, Ep. 425)
