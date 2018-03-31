Magic Leap ships out first AR headsets to developers

Magic Leap

Magic Leap is shipping out its AR headset, suspected to be the highly anticipated Magic Leap One, to software developers, according to Bloomberg.

The device comes with strict security restrictions, however, and requires developers to keep the product locked in safes. Bloomberg reported that this rule has proven so onerous to some developers they have declined to test the device.

Announced in December 2017, not much is known about the One headset. Magic Leap took, and continues to take, such great lengths to keep its product under wraps that before its unveiling, the headset was heavily speculated to be merely non-existent and fabled.

But the product is indeed real and is a self-contained augmented reality setup that mixes 3D holographic images and experiences into the real world. Its system consists of goggles, a handheld controller and a "Lightpack" that houses the system's processor and battery. Together, the device maps the space around you and tracks your movements in a mixed-reality world.

