Magic Leap finally has a product in the form of its recently unveiled Magic Leap One. The question for the company now is, "Where's the content?"

The answer to that question and more is what we expect to hear at the mixed reality pioneer's developer event today in Los Angeles. The keynote for the so-called LEAP Conference starts at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET. You can watch it live in the embedded YouTube stream above.

Earlier Magic Leap coverage