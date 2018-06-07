CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Wearable Tech

Magic Leap is ready to talk more about its AR headset, coming this year

A livestreamed talk to developers will share more details today. Here's how to watch.

Watch live video from magicleap on www.twitch.tv

Magic Leap One remains a mysterious product: the mixed-reality AR headset is slated to arrive later this year, but few people have even gotten a chance to try one.

A talk to developers will be livestreamed on Twitch today at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT), as reported by RoadtoVR. According to the Twitch page: "Alan Noon will be joined by Shanna De Iullis from our Technical Marketing team to give you a closer look at Magic Leap One."

magic-leap-one

The Magic Leap One has glasses, lots of cameras, a controller and a clip-on power pack and processor.

 Magic Leap

The Magic Leap One will create 3D augmented reality that feels holographic: It's a standalone headset in the spirit of the Microsoft Hololens, but promising more advanced light field technology.

We'll be following along for new information.

Now Playing: Watch this: Magic Leap announces mixed-reality headset
1:58
Next Article: How Apple sees iOS apps bringing new life to Macs