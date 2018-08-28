Madden shooting victims confirmed, gamers mourn deaths of esports athletes

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Elijah "Trueboy" Clayton, 22, and Tayor "SpotMePlzz" Robertson, 27, died Sunday during a shooting at a Madden 19 tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday.

Both gamers were well-known members of the professional gaming community who were identified as the victims by friends and family earlier Monday.

Robertson was a member of the Dot City Gaming team, which posted on Twitter about the loss of its teammate and Clayton.

(1/2) We are shocked and deeply saddened by the senseless violence in Jacksonville and the tragic deaths of Dot City Gaming team member, Taylor "SpotMePlzzz" Robertson, and Eli “Trueboy” Clayton. — Dot City Gaming (@DotCityGaming) August 27, 2018

(2/2) They were great competitors and well-loved members of the Madden community. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to their families, loved ones, and all of those affected by this tragedy. — Dot City Gaming (@DotCityGaming) August 27, 2018

Clayton's former high school football team issued its own statement on Twitter, sending condolences to the victim's family and announcing it will be holding a moment of silence at its Friday game in his honor.

Our hearts are broken as we learned that former Calabasas Football player @True__818 (Elijah Clayton) was senselessly murdered today during the mass shooting in Florida. We send our love, condolences, and deepest sense of sorrow to Elijah's Family and Friends pic.twitter.com/xhdQ8TLg0d — CHS Coyote Football (@CalabasasFtball) August 27, 2018

We will be having a moment of silence in Elijah's honor on Friday night at the Varsity Football Game. pic.twitter.com/HCZgDTVctg — Calabasas HighSchool (@CalabasasHS) August 27, 2018

Electronic Arts, developer of the Madden series of football games, sent out an extended message regarding Sunday's tragedy both on Twitter and, according to players' tweets, from inside of the Madden 19 game.

Pretty awesome that @EASPORTS put this in @EAMaddenNFL. Thoughts and prayers to those who were at the Madden event and those who were effected. pic.twitter.com/sReINx4HH2 — Dylan Bauder (@Dee_Baudie3) August 27, 2018

The tournament was airing on the Twitch video broadcasting site before appearing to cut off as the shooting began. Twitch confirmed that content showing footage of the incident is being removed as per the site's community guideline. It tweeted out sentiments Sunday over what took place.

We are shocked and saddened by the tragedy that took place in Jacksonville today. Twitch and all its staff send our deepest sympathies to the victims, their loved ones, and everyone in our community who's grieving today. — Twitch (@Twitch) August 26, 2018

Gamer Eric Wright wrote a series of tweets in honor of Clayton.

Crying and in so much pain. Prayers to the families of Trueboy and Spotme. All over a videogame. Two of our brothers are gone man and its so disturbing. One of the most tragic days ive experienced. This community is like family. Broken. — PROBLEM (@ProblemWright) August 26, 2018

I watched a young man go through ups and downs. Not just Madden, but in his every day life. He really changed for the better and to see his life taken from him.... for what? Heartless individuals in this world. Love u True. May you rest in peace my brother. ♥️ — PROBLEM (@ProblemWright) August 26, 2018

Forever family lil bro. One of the toughest days in my life. Still in shock and still dont wanna believe it. Forever in our hearts! pic.twitter.com/daoQRgh8Zh — PROBLEM (@ProblemWright) August 27, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot tweeted an RIP message for both victims.

RIP 🙏🏽@True__818 @spotmeplzzz



Two men just doing what they love, Gone too soon!! — Dawuane Smoot (@Bigsmoot_94) August 26, 2018

And the Tennessee Titans NFL team tweeted out a memorial message for Robertson, noting that he was a father and husband.