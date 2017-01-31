MacBook Pros with Touch Bars banned from law exams

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple's refreshed line of MacBook Pros have been good for the company, but law examiners aren't sharing in the excitement.

MacBook Pros equipped with Touch Bars are being banned from bar examinations in some states in the US, meaning students with the new devices would have to write with the good old fashion pad and pen. Or, you know, a different laptop.

Testing software company Examsoft explained last week that the problem with the Touch Bars, OLED screens which replace the function keys of yesteryear, is they contain a predictive text function that Examsoft says is a compromise to exam integrity.

Some states, like North Carolina, are allowing MacBook owners to use their laptop if they disable predictive text. Other states, like New York, have straight up banned any use of the device.

