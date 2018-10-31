CNET también está disponible en español.

MacBook Pro 15-inch gets AMD Radeon Pro Vega options

The highest-end 15-inch model will offer an option for the current generation of AMD's graphics architecture.

While it was promoting its new MacBook Air and iPad Pro models onstage, Apple stealthily updated its larger 15-inch MacBook Pro model with an option to upgrade to AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20 and 16 discrete graphics in addition to the last-generation Radeon Pro 560X. 

The new graphics won't be available until late November, though, and we don't yet know how much it will cost for those bumps. 

AMD's "Radeon Pro" line are Apple-customized versions of its graphics processors (GPU), though the new ones diverge from that: there are no 16- or 20- stream processor versions of its Vega-based GPUs in use as far as we know. 

