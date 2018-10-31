MacBook Air, Mac Mini and iPad Pro 2018: Everything Apple just announced

Apple ventured far from its Cupertino home to deliver its Mac and iPad news, staging its annual hardware event in Brooklyn, New York. The theme: creativity. The company's new hardware for 2018 has included the entry-level iPad and a trio of iPhones. Today it started off with the MacBook.
There were also the usual odds and ends that emerge just before and during these events. To wit:
- iOS 12.1 is available as of today, with over 70 more emoji, Group FaceTime, a fix for the iPhone XS charging bug and improvements to the ugly selfie smoothing that prompted Beautygate.
- There are a lot of Macs out there.
- 60 sessions added to its Today At Apple program.
MacBook Air, Mac Mini
The Air is one of Apple's most beloved laptops and launched the "must be thin!" trend that carries through until today. The new model gets the Retina display many fans been clamoring for. And there's been big demand for a new Mac Mini -- congratulations to all you demanders.
- The sub-3-pound MacBook Air (2018) with Retina display, Touch ID and other features inherited from modern MacBook Pros. It starts at $1,199 (£1,199, AU$1,849).
- The Mac Mini now comes in Space Gray and, more importantly, has new innards. It starts at $799 (£799, AU$1,249).
iPad Pro 2018
While the $330 mainstream iPad launched in March, it's been over a year since we've gotten an update to the higher-end iPad Pro, Apple gave us a few upgrades that were on our wishlist for the refreshed models.
- The new iPad Pro costs $799 (£769, AU$1,229) for the 11-inch model and $999 (£969, AU$1,529) for the 12.9-inch display.
- The new iPad Pro has thinner bezels, USB-C connections, 264ppi display and more -- it can even charge your iPhone.
- A redesigned Apple Pencil with a magnetic connection and automatic pairing.
- An updated magnetically attaching Smart Folio keyboard case.
- Apple showcased some new apps for the iPad Pro.
New iPad Pro 2018: It has Face ID, loses the home button and it's coming Nov. 7
MacBook Air 2018: With Retina display, Touch ID and slimmed-down bezels.
