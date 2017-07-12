Lyft lets you automatically expense your car rides

Lyft

Going to the dentist. Taking the trash out. Doing laundry. There are just some things that you dread doing.

That list includes filing your work expenses for reimbursement. Lyft and Expensify are trying to make that bit of your life simpler by letting you automatically file your car ride receipt for easier tracking and filing.

You'll have to start a Lyft Business Account and select "Expensify" in the settings, while your company has to set up a Lyft for Business account, which will let it easily monitor Lyft expenses.

It's the latest way Lyft is attempt to improve its service as it presents itself as a viable alternative to car-sharing giant Uber.