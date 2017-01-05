Lumee Duo is the most lit iPhone case at CES 2017

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Lumee, the creators of Kim Kardashian's favorite iPhone case, know that the secret to great selfies is good lighting. The company has improved their latest model with even more built-in lights than before.

The Lumee Duo case has built-in LED lights on the front and back to help perfectly illuminate your photos, whether it's a selfie or a group shot.

The case is slimmer than previous models and features a new drop-resistant design that passed Apple certified testing. In fact, you can now pick one up at an Apple Store near you.

Its built-in lights give people a warm glow in photos that can be hard to get from natural lighting or the phone's flash.

It's available in black, gold and rose colors. The company, which previous collaborated with Kim Kardashian, is expecting to work with her again.

The Lumee Duo costs $69.95 and is available for the Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, 6s and 6s Plus, and the 6 and 6 Plus. You can buy one on Lumee's website or at the Apple Store.