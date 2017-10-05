Your grandma might have told you "love" was the extra ingredient that made her chocolate chip cookies so good, but Grandma never had to tangle with the US Food and Drug Administration.

On Tuesday, the FDA shared a warning letter sent to Nashoba Brook Bakery, and along with other warnings, there was this rebuke:

"Your Nashoba Granola label lists ingredient 'Love.' Ingredients required to be declared on the label or labeling of food must be listed by their common or usual name. 'Love' is not a common or usual name of an ingredient, and is considered to be intervening material because it is not part of the common or usual name of the ingredient."

Nashoba CEO John Gates told Bloomberg News the FDA's reprimand "just felt so George Orwell."

"I really like that we list 'love' in the granola," Gates said. "People ask us what makes it so good. It's kind of nice that this artisan bakery can say there's love in it and it puts a smile on people's face. Situations like that where the government is telling you you can't list 'love' as an ingredient, because it might be deceptive, just feels so silly."

Fans of the bakery in West Concord, Massachusetts tweeted their, uh, love for the bakery's ingredient choices.

Good on you @SlowRise. The one ingredient we could all use more of. https://t.co/LZKwLTl3HF — Baker Owens (@tjpman) October 3, 2017

I'd have to totally disagree with the FDA here. I know for a fact that @SlowRise bakes everything with love. #love https://t.co/ul6qMyrFqE — Mara Dolan 🚴🏻‍♀️ (@MaraDolan) October 4, 2017

Physicists have proven the act of observation creates physical changes. Challenge FDA to prove love is not an ingredient. — Laughing Owl (@AAnlyan) October 4, 2017

And some just couldn't resist getting musical, thanks to the use of "What Is Love?" in the "Saturday Night Live" skits that became the 1998 movie "Night at the Roxbury."