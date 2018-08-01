Logitech to buy Yeti microphone maker Blue for $117M

Logitech is buying a microphone company to boost the variety of devices in its portfolio.

The computer accessories maker said on Monday that it will acquire Blue Microphones for roughly $117 million in cash. The deal is expected to close by the end of August.

"Logitech's acquisition of Blue Microphones will accelerate our entry into a growing market, and offers another way for us to help bring people's passions (from music to blogging) to life," Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell said in a blog post. "Joining with Blue is an adjacent opportunity for us -- a new way to grow -- with additional synergies related to our existing gaming, PC webcam and audio categories."

Blue Microphones makes studio-quality microphones that are popular for use on podcasts and YouTube channels. Its best-known products include the Yeti and Snowball lines of microphones. In its blog post announcing the acquisition, Blue also said it's developing new products.

Neither Logitech nor Blue immediately responded to a request for additional comment.