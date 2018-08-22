Logitech says its $150 G Pro Wireless mouse can last an entire tournament

Logitech

In 2013, I bought my first high-end wireless gaming mouse, and I've never looked back. I can't stand the feeling of dragging a cord.

But my battery-operated mice -- first a Razer Mamba, now a Logitech G900 -- always seem to be running out of charge. Recently, manufacturers have tried to solve that issue with magic mousepads that mean your mice never need to be topped up -- but since those mice have wirelessly charged supercapacitors instead of batteries, you can't use them away from the mousepad unless you carry a cord.

But Logitech's new ambidextrous G Pro Wireless mouse ($149, £129, roughly AU$200 converted), available for preorder today, might be the one mouse that does it all. The company claims it'll last up to 60 hours on a charge if you turn the lighting off -- nearly twice as long as the 32 hours it quotes for my trusty Logitech G900.

"Charge before a tournament and you can forget all about the battery while you compete," the company claims. And if you don't want to charge it at all, Logitech says it's compatible with its Powerplay wireless charging mousepad as well.

Part of that is due to the mouse's new "Hero 16K" sensor, which Logitech says consumes 10 times less power than the one in my G900 (which uses a Pixart PMW3366, in case you're curious), while tracking at speeds up to 400 inches per second -- again, faster than my Logitech G900 can handle.

Plus, it's got a new design that doesn't scream "gamer!" from the rooftops, and an honest-to-goodness compartment for the wireless dongle when you travel -- a feature that's common on travel mice, but has surprisingly been rare on high-end gaming ones.

Logitech says it spent two years refining the design by working with over 50 pro gamers, and it's apparently already a winner: Overwatch League champions London Spitfire used it to win the OWL Championship, according to the company.

My one fear: It doesn't seem to have Logitech's hyperfast scroll wheel, one of my favorite features on the G900, where you can press a button to let the scroll wheel spin freely instead of one notch at a time. That's one of the reasons I was able to justify spending so much on my current mouse: It lets me speed through documents and webpages when I'm not busy fragging with style.