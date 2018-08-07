Logitech's Powered wireless charger acts as iPhone stand

Logitech

Logitech's Powered Wireless Charging Stand will be available in August.

The $69.99 charger, which the company designed with Apple, keeps your phone stable and upright in either portrait or landscape mode, the company said in a blog post on Monday.

"Unlike traditional flat chargers, there's no need for exact alignment -- just drop your iPhone in the cradle and go," said Michele Hermann, Logitech's vice president of mobility. "It's a truly magical experience, especially for iPhone X users who can use Face ID with a simple glance."

It keeps the phone stable with a protective case up to 3mm thick and has a built-in overheat protection system that helps regulate temperature.

The Powered charger is optimized for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, offering up to 7.5-watt charging. It's also compatible with other Qi-enabled devices, where it has up to 5W charging.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly aiming to release its own AirPower charging pad in September, along with its three new iPhone models.

