'Logan' trailer pulls out the claws and an X-Men comic book

If you weren't already convinced the upcoming Wolverine movie "Logan" will be a different sort of X-Men superhero film, then you just need to watch the latest trailer, which appeared on Thursday. Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine looks like he's ready for a quiet, under-the-radar retirement.

The first trailer meditated through the footage to the tune of Johnny Cash's version of "Hurt" without giving too much away. There's a lot more information on display in the second trailer. We get a much better look at Laura Kinney (also known as X-23), a young girl who is a lot like Wolverine, right down to the hand-claws and fight skills. She's also a fan of the X-Men comic books, which Wolverine isn't thrilled about.

Here's the official summary: "In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces."

"Logan" is shaping up to be dark, violent, dramatic and as much about the relationships between Laura, Logan and Professor X as it is about the struggle and battles. The movie slashes into theaters in early March.

