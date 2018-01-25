Logan Paul returns to YouTube with suicide prevention video

CNET

YouTube star Logan Paul is back, this time with a video about suicide prevention and a promise to listen and learn from his big mistake.

That mistake was a video he posted in late December that showed an apparent suicide victim in a forest at the base of Mt. Fuji in Japan. The video caused widespread outrage and prompted YouTube to condemn the clip and end its projects with the vlogger. Paul took the video down and apologized.

The controversy touched off debate on the best way to discuss and prevent suicide, as well as the responsibilities that come with being a major star on YouTube. Many of Paul's fans defended the video, while critics said it showed insensitivity to the victim and his family and played the suicide for shock instead of trying to create understanding of mental health issues. Paul hasn't posted any new content until now.

Paul's new video, posted Wednesday, features an interview with advocate and suicide survivor Kevin Hines, as well as other experts who tell Paul how serious a problem suicide is, and what it looks like to be there for someone who has suicidal thoughts.

"Logan," Hines says in the video, "all I wanted was for one person to look me in my eyes and say, 'Hey kid, are you OK?'"