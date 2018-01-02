Logan Paul apologises for 'dead body' YouTube video

YouTuber Logan Paul has posted an apology for uploading a video that included footage of a dead body.
The video was filmed during a trip to Aokigahara forest at the base of Mt Fuji, which is noted for its high rate of suicides. The video shows Logan Paul and his friends reacting with shock and making jokes after discovering an apparent suicide. The video featured shots of the dead body and had millions of views before being removed from YouTube on Sunday, the BBC reports.
In an apology posted to Twitter, the vlogger claimed that he didn't post the video for attention or views. "I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity," he wrote.
The video drew widespread criticism from fans, celebrities and other YouTubers on Twitter, with Logan Paul's name trending globally on Monday.
CNET has reached out to YouTube for comment.
