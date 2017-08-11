Watch for Lizard Man during solar eclipse, agency warns

Move over, Bigfoot. South Carolina residents should keep an eye out for paranormal Lizard Man creatures during the solar eclipse.

Nineteenth century engraving of a lizard watching a sunset.

It seems the creatures may be drawn to astronomical phenomena.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has a delightfully dry sense of humor. The agency is responsible for a statewide emergency management program. It's also responsible for warning residents to be on the lookout for paranormal Lizard Man activity during the solar eclipse on Aug. 21. 

Lizard Man is a local South Carolina swamp variation on a Bigfoot-style legend. Instead of being hairy, he's said to look like a human-sized, bipedal lizard creature. 

The legend first spread in the late 1980s, but a 2015 Lizard Man "sighting" came complete with some fuzzy photos and video of what looks like someone in a reptile costume. 

The agency shared a map on social media on Wednesday of possible Lizard Man sighting locations along the eclipse path. It issued this tongue-in-cheek warning: "SCEMD does not know if Lizardmen become more active during a solar eclipse, but we advise that residents of Lee and Sumter counties should remain ever vigilant."

