Watch for Lizard Man during solar eclipse, agency warns

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has a delightfully dry sense of humor. The agency is responsible for a statewide emergency management program. It's also responsible for warning residents to be on the lookout for paranormal Lizard Man activity during the solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

Lizard Man is a local South Carolina swamp variation on a Bigfoot-style legend. Instead of being hairy, he's said to look like a human-sized, bipedal lizard creature.

The legend first spread in the late 1980s, but a 2015 Lizard Man "sighting" came complete with some fuzzy photos and video of what looks like someone in a reptile costume.

The agency shared a map on social media on Wednesday of possible Lizard Man sighting locations along the eclipse path. It issued this tongue-in-cheek warning: "SCEMD does not know if Lizardmen become more active during a solar eclipse, but we advise that residents of Lee and Sumter counties should remain ever vigilant."