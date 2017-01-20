Livestream Trump's inauguration in VR

I hear that being in Washington DC to witness the President of the United States get sworn into office is an electric, memorable and historic experience.

If you can't attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, but wish you could (or are just curious to see what all the fuss is about), all you have to do is strap on your VR headset to experience the next best thing.

USA Today's "VRtually There" program (its VR news show) will be on the scene providing coverage from the Capitol and the inaugural parade route. The livestream starts at 9:30am ET and all you have to do is launch the YouTube app on your VR headset and tune into the USA Today channel.

If you don't have a VR headset but would still like to watch some of the "VRtually There" coverage, it will also be available to desktop and mobile users as 360-degree video.