Livestream Mevo cam gets YouTube Live, Android support and 4K capture

Last year, video live-streaming platform Livestream released a first-of-its-kind camera, Mevo, that uses a 4K-resolution image sensor and some very smart software to let you digitally reproduce the look of a multicamera shoot and live stream from the camera to Livestream's site, Facebook Live and Twitter/Periscope.

Adding to that, today, Livestream announced the camera will be able to stream to YouTube Live via an updated iOS app. The app, currently in beta, can be downloaded from Mevo's support site with the official app update arriving this summer. Also coming this summer, but available now in beta, is an Android version of the app. Until now, there was only an iOS app.

App and camera software updates will also allow you to stream at 1080p full HD resolution (previously 720p was only available with the Mevo) and you can record in 4K at 30fps at a bitrate of 50Mbps to a microSD card.

The $400 camera (about £300 or AU$530) is available now and more details on the updates can be found on the Mevo support site.