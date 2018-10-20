CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Marvel's Daredevil season 3 teased in cryptic audio-only Instagram posts

The Daredevil clips hint at moments we might see in the new season.

3

The newest look at Daredevil season 3 is more of a listen.

 David Lee/Netflix

Netflix has been teasing season 3 of Marvel's Daredevil with an audio-only peek into the show.

The show's account has posted clips featuring Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and others. Comicbook.com reports that the clips appear to include Murdock hoping to let go of his superhero persona, Fisk taunting the Daredevil and Sister Maggie (Joanne Whalley) hoping to reach out to Murdock.

Listen to all the clips below, and see if you can piece any of the teases together in the comments.

View this post on Instagram

He’s awake. #Daredevil

A post shared by Matt Murdock (@daredevil) on

View this post on Instagram

We will not accept that we are weak. #Daredevil

A post shared by Matt Murdock (@daredevil) on

View this post on Instagram

Details matter, Foggy. #Daredevil

A post shared by Matt Murdock (@daredevil) on

View this post on Instagram

Can’t let Fisk go. #Daredevil

A post shared by Matt Murdock (@daredevil) on

View this post on Instagram

Broken faith. #Daredevil

A post shared by Matt Murdock (@daredevil) on

View this post on Instagram

You sure about that? #Daredevil

A post shared by Matt Murdock (@daredevil) on

View this post on Instagram

I no longer care what God wants. #Daredevil

A post shared by Matt Murdock (@daredevil) on

Daredevil's third season is now streaming on Netflix. The series takes some inspiration from writer Frank Miller's Born Again comic arc.

Now playing: Watch this: Battle the Hulk in this real Hulkbuster suit
2:01
Next Article: 5G is coming, but not everyone is happy about it