Marvel's Daredevil season 3 teased in cryptic audio-only Instagram posts

David Lee/Netflix

Netflix has been teasing season 3 of Marvel's Daredevil with an audio-only peek into the show.

The show's account has posted clips featuring Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and others. Comicbook.com reports that the clips appear to include Murdock hoping to let go of his superhero persona, Fisk taunting the Daredevil and Sister Maggie (Joanne Whalley) hoping to reach out to Murdock.

Listen to all the clips below, and see if you can piece any of the teases together in the comments.

Daredevil's third season is now streaming on Netflix. The series takes some inspiration from writer Frank Miller's Born Again comic arc.