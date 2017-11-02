We've already seen successful reboots for "Jungle Book" and "Beauty and the Beast," so it wasn't surprising to find out in late 2015 that beloved 1994 animated film "The Lion King" would also come back for another round. On Wednesday, Walt Disney Studios revealed the cast on Twitter, and it's amazing.

James Earl Jones will return to voice Mufasa, and Billy Eichner, who will also appear in Disney's upcoming "Nicole," will play Timon. Beyonce, meanwhile, will voice Nala, an announcement that got people especially excited on Twitter:

The movie will also feature Donald Glover as Simba; Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar; Alfre Woodard as Sarabi; John Oliver as Zazu; John Kani as Rafiki; Seth Rogen as Pumbaa; Eric Andre as Azizi; Florence Kasumba as Shenzi; Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari; JD McCrary as young Simba; Shahadi Wright Joseph as young Nala.

"The Lion King" will be in theaters in July 2019.