Linksys expands its mesh Wi-Fi with new dual-band system

Linksys has unveiled a new dual-band AC1300 mesh system as part of its Velop line. You can buy up to three nodes, all of which will be interchangeable with the Velop AC2200 Tri-band system. Pricing will be available when the system in released in spring 2018.
Standing two inches shorter and having about half the speed of the tri-band system, the Linksys Velop Dual-band mesh system includes Intelligent Mesh technology that can adapt to give you a better Wi-Fi experience. Linksys says this works between all devices on either system (but not other routers) and aims to self-organize, self-optimize and self-heal on one network.
I just hope it can outperform the older tri-band Velop, which lacked features and underperformed in our speed tests for its high price tag.
Here are some of the features of the new dual-band Velop:
- MU-MIMO and 2x2 antennas for fast simultaneous connections and speeds up to 1,300Mbps
- Automatic recommendations of best placement for each node
- Setup via Android/iOS mobile device and the Linksys app
- Each node can be used as router, extender, access point or bridge
- Works with Amazon Alexa
Linksys also announced new software features that will be available later this year for the Velop systems. These include:
- New parental control options
- Automatic security monitoring of your network traffic
- Better band steering to make sure you are connected to the closest node
- Improved backhaul reconnect that will establish best connection to the internet when a node fails or joins the network
We will have to wait until spring to see what the cost will be for these dual-band additions to the Velop family, but it appears Linksys wants to give its customers a more affordable option. Let's hope these new features can live up to the price.
What to expect from the Smart Home at CES 2018: We take a look at the smart home and appliance trends that might show up at CES 2018.
CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.
