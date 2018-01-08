Linksys expands its mesh Wi-Fi with new dual-band system

Linksys

Linksys has unveiled a new dual-band AC1300 mesh system as part of its Velop line. You can buy up to three nodes, all of which will be interchangeable with the Velop AC2200 Tri-band system. Pricing will be available when the system in released in spring 2018.

Standing two inches shorter and having about half the speed of the tri-band system, the Linksys Velop Dual-band mesh system includes Intelligent Mesh technology that can adapt to give you a better Wi-Fi experience. Linksys says this works between all devices on either system (but not other routers) and aims to self-organize, self-optimize and self-heal on one network.

I just hope it can outperform the older tri-band Velop, which lacked features and underperformed in our speed tests for its high price tag.

Here are some of the features of the new dual-band Velop:

MU-MIMO and 2x2 antennas for fast simultaneous connections and speeds up to 1,300Mbps



Automatic recommendations of best placement for each node



Setup via Android/iOS mobile device and the Linksys app



Each node can be used as router, extender, access point or bridge



Works with Amazon Alexa



Linksys also announced new software features that will be available later this year for the Velop systems. These include:

New parental control options



Automatic security monitoring of your network traffic



Better band steering to make sure you are connected to the closest node



Improved backhaul reconnect that will establish best connection to the internet when a node fails or joins the network



We will have to wait until spring to see what the cost will be for these dual-band additions to the Velop family, but it appears Linksys wants to give its customers a more affordable option. Let's hope these new features can live up to the price.

