LinkedIn's top places to work includes a lot of tech companies

James Martin/CNET

Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook are the top three companies, respectively, where people most want to work in the US, according to LinkedIn's new survey of top 50 companies to work in 2018.

The social media site for business professionals and job seekers reviewed the actions of more than 546 million people on its site to compile its list of the most desired companies to work for. Nearly half of the top 50 companies deal with technology.

"The Top Companies list is based on the billions of actions taken by LinkedIn members and looks at four main pillars: interest in the company, engagement with the company's employees, job demand and employee retention," Daniel Roth, LinkedIn editor in chief, wrote in a blog post. "They are respected brands and innovators, and all attract outsize attention by jobseekers."

Silicon Valley is currently going through a rough spell with a constant barrage of bad news, which includes everything from Russian hacking into social media sites to data breaches to self-driving car crashes. But apparently that doesn't deter job seekers.

Besides Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook, the top 10 list also includes Salesforce, Tesla, Apple, Oracle and Netflix. Other companies on the top 50 include Spotify, Uber, Adobe, Airbnb, Dell, IBM, Samsung, Verizon, Cisco, Dropbox, Accenture, WeWork, Square, Twitter, Box and Tableau.

