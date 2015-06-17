LinkedIn revamps its Pulse news app

LinkedIn

LinkedIn says it's going all new for its all news app.

The networking site for professionals announced Wednesday it's revamping its Pulse app, which displays news from users' favorite sites, as well as those based on their profession and their LinkedIn connections and followers.

The revised app also allow users to browse through the content quickly, said Akshay Kothari, LinkedIn content manager and Pulse co-founder. He said the company decided to rebuild the app instead of "slapping on" new features to its current app to prevent its 30 million users from getting information overload and focus more on personalization.

"We wanted to make the leap to provide our users with an intelligent digest of news," he said. "We want users to pick the right stories. We want to show them what's trending in the industry they work in, where they live and what important to those you follow.

"It basically required us to start from the ground up and start fresh."

LinkedIn, which has about 364 million users, is trying to go beyond its original scope of being the go-to site for job seekers and recruiters. The redesigned Pulse will compete with other tech companies including Facebook and Yahoo in offering news feeds to keep users around longer.

Kothari said Pulse users can now save articles they want to read later, get rid of those they dislike, and follow their favorite authors and writers.

The revised news app, which has Apple iOS and Google Android versions, arrives after LinkedIn announced this week it will offer users a free trial of its online education training site Lynda.com, which it bought for $1.5 billion in April. Premium account users can try the subscription service free for 30 days and non-paying LinkedIn users can give it a test drive for 21 days.

Lynda.com, which has more than 3 million subscribers and offers more than 3,000 courses in multiple languages, announced Tuesday it is adding practice coding to its course list.

"What we've seen is a demand on the consumer side for more skill-based content," said Ryan Roslansky who heads up global content products for LinkedIn. "Acquiring a site like Lynda.com will help our members become better professionals."