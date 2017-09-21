TriStar Pictures

She'll be back, and it's about time. Linda Hamilton will return to the "Terminator" movie franchise, creator James Cameron announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the one who actually uttered the "I'll be back" line in the 1984 original film, will also be part of the new movie, the sixth in the series. But it's Hamilton's casting that's the big deal.

"As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it's going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she's become return," Cameron said. "There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys (in movies), but there isn't an example of that for women."

There will be new cast members as well.

"We're starting a search for an 18-something woman to be the new centerpiece of the new story," Cameron said, according to THR. "We still fold time. We will have characters from the future and the present. There will be mostly new characters, but we'll have Arnold and Linda's characters to anchor it."

Hamilton was last seen in the franchise in the 1991 sequel, "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," and did not appear in the other three films. She and Cameron were in a relationship beginning in 1991, wed in 1997 and divorced in 1999.

The upcoming film doesn't have a title or release date yet.