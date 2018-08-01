Linda Hamilton returns in first official look at new Terminator movie

The Terminator's back.
Paramount Pictures tweeted the first look at the latest installment of the Terminator franchise, Wednesday. It's a picture of cast members Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis and Linda Hamilton.
Hamilton played Sarah Connor in the original movie, as well as the 1991 sequel Terminator 2: Judgment Day.
The movie is being directed by Tim Miller, who also directed Deadpool, and is set to hit theaters Nov. 22, 2019.
