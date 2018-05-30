Sony Days of Play annual sale starts June 8 with limited-edition blue PS4

Sony

Sony is bringing back its Days of Play sale from June 8-18 with discounts on PlayStation consoles, services, accessories and games, the company announced Tuesday.

The Japanese gaming giant is celebrating the promotion by releasing a limited-edition PlayStation 4. The Days of Play PS4 comes in this eye-catching blue and gold skin, with a matching controller and 1TB hard drive. The console will cost $300 or 300 euro, which is about £260 or AU$460.

The sale is also a good chance to pick up a PlayStation 4 Pro for $350, or discounted games such as God of War, Gran Turismo Sport or MLB The Show 18. The sale is running in multiple territories, with different deals for each region.

For more deals you can check out Sony's Days of Play blog post (here's the European version) or the video below:

The sale will overlap with E3, the gaming conference that hits Los Angeles from June 9 to 14.

Updated 10:31 a.m. PT with additional context