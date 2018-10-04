Lilo & Stitch live-action remake reportedly coming from Disney

Disney

Let's go surfing now: The Disney animated movie Lilo & Stitch is getting a live-action/computer-generated remake, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Wednesday.

The 2002 film, fully animated and stuffed with Elvis Presley songs, told the story of a Hawaiian girl named Lilo who meets an alien creature masquerading as a dog, naming it Stitch. While the film's characters may not be as familiar as the Disney princesses, it earned positive reviews and a bit of a cult following.

When the film came out, the late movie critic Roger Ebert called it "a truly inspired animated feature," and "one of the most charming feature-length cartoons of recent years."

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mary Poppins Returns, due out in January, is just one example of recent reboots mixing live-action and today's improved computer-generated effects.