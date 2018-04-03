Enlarge Image Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Adobe's Lightroom has beefed up an obscure photo-editing feature to give you an important new way to give pictures the tonal and color styling you want.

The software -- a favorite among enthusiasts and pros willing to pay $10 a month for it and Photoshop -- has long had a tool called profiles to try to match the look a photo would have from a camera-rendered JPEG. For example, there might be variations for warm portraits, more muted colors, artsy black-and-white shots or vivid landscapes.

But the feature was tucked away at the bottom of Lightroom's editing panel, and many people never noticed it was there, Adobe said. With a new version of Lightroom released Tuesday, it's been promoted to the very top and fleshed out with dozens of new options to let people get more creative.

"They let you get looks and style that you can't just get within the regular Lightroom sliders and controls," said Matt Kloskowski, a photographer and Lightroom instructor.

It's a significant new feature for Adobe's effort to update its respected but also criticized software. What's now called Lightroom Classic CC hasn't changed much for years as Adobe engineers worked on a new version called Lightroom CC intended to be less intimidating for newer users. Now, though, Adobe is now trying to boost Lightroom's performance and add some new features to keep the faithful happy.

The new profiles feature includes a variety of more neutral, utilitarian settings for shots like portraits or landscapes, with the new Adobe Color profile being the default. Then Lightroom also adds a variety of creative choices with modern, vintage, artistic or black-and-white styles, said Josh Haftel, an Adobe principal product manager. Although you can't change the profiles without significant expertise, you can use them as a starting point for the rest of Lightroom's editing controls.

Lookup tables make it happen

The Lightroom profiles technology uses a sophisticated technique called lookup tables (LUTs) to transform color and tone options. You can think of it as a mammoth search-and-replace system for colors: if the original color was this, change it to that. LUTs are widely used in movies to give a certain "orange and teal" look popular in movies these days.

You can't create your own LUTs in Lightroom, but you can with third-party software like 3D LUT Creator using methods Adobe plans to describe in detail.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

"We wanted profiles to be there so anybody anybody could access them, but not be something people accidentally got into," Haftel said. Creating your own LUTs "is not something that's straightforward or easy."

The company also has signed up partners like Klokowski and Brian Matiash to make some new profiles. As happened with Lightroom presets, which by the way can incorporate profiles, expect a cottage industry of experts selling their own profiles.

Profiles aren't an on-off option. They come with sliders to apply them subtly or in force. And once you open the panel to explore them, you can hover over each to see how they'll change your photo, clicking only if you want to commit. Expect the processing work to exercise your PC's chip pretty hard, though.

Other changes to Lightroom for PCs and smartphones

Profiles are built into both Lightroom Classic CC and Lightroom CC. Among other changes coming with the software: