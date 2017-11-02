LifeProof intros new slim Slam iPhone case

Enlarge Image LifeProof

When phones started becoming waterproof, LifeProof lost a little bit of its raison d'être. After all, one of the main selling points of its cases was that they allowed your phone to take a dip.

Now the company is shifting gears a bit and focusing instead on making slimmer, more attractive cases that offer good drop protection. Case in point: Its new Slam case that retails for $50, £43 or AU$55 and comes in three different color options, all of which feature a translucent back to show off your iPhone's rear.

I'm not sure it's all that different from competing cases out there, including ones from LifeProof's parent company OtterBox. But at least it costs less than LifeProof's other cases like the Next, which goes for $80.

The Slam is available for the new iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

