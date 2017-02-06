Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds fight for their lives in 'Life' trailer

Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

During Sunday's big game, Sony dropped a new trailer showing even more scary footage from its sci-fi horror film "Life."

"Life" shows what happens when the six-member crew of the International Space Station discovers the first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. But the life form proves more intelligent than anyone ever expected, and the crew members' lives could well be in danger.

The movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson, Olga Dihovichnaya and Hiroyuki Sanada.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, "Life" is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on March 24.

