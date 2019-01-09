Now playing: Watch this: LG's rollable TV, 5G, Google stand out early at CES 2019...

We are back and at CES this week. On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

LG's rollable TV, 5G, Google stand out early at CES 2019 (The 3:59, Ep. 505) Your browser does not support the audio element.





Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

CES 2019: Every story so far: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES 2019 schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.