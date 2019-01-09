LG's rollable TV, 5G, Google stand out early at CES 2019 (The 3:59, Ep. 505)

We are back and at CES this week. On this podcast, we talk about:
- Verizon reveals first 5G phone.
- LG shows off its rollable TV.
- Apple makes an unexpected splash at CES.
- Samsung pushes its Bixby smart assistant in robots and home appliances.
CES 2019: Every story so far: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.
CES 2019 schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.
