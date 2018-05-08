The next LG Watch just got confirmed by the FCC

CNET

LG's next smartwatch is all but confirmed, now that an FCC filing has surfaced for a brand-new Wear OS wearable.

The FCC filing describes an LG "portable wrist device" that runs Wear OS, with the model number LM-W315. The listing doesn't give away too much, but it does hint at a circular display and provides pictures of the device's app icons.

This listing may be for the "LG Watch Timepiece" that was rumored last month by Android Headlines.

This new smartwatch would be a followup to last year's LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style. CNET tested both of these smartwatches and felt that they weren't quite as good as the Apple Watch or other Android-based smartwatches. But this new LG Watch gives the company another shot to impress with its wearables.

LG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Via Droid Life)