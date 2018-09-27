LG V40 ThinQ teaser hypes its 5 cameras

LG/Screenshot by CNET

LG teased its V40 ThinQ on Thursday, emphasizing its five cameras, color options and texture, even though it's not due for a full reveal until next Wednesday.

The successor to the LG V30 has three cameras on the back and two on its front, though only the former can be seen in the teaser video.

It's the same width as the V30 -- 2.97 inches -- but its bezel is reduced and the screen size has been increased to 6.4 inches, according to LG. It'll be available in Platinum Gray, Carmine Red and Morokan Blue.

The V40 has been designed to be slim and light enough to be easily held with one hand, the company said.

LG V40 ThinQ for AT&T pic.twitter.com/uMsxdsnXf0 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 26, 2018

LG's video doesn't show the front of the V40, but VentureBeat's Evan Blass on Wednesday tweeted a shot of a purported AT&T-branded one that fully reveals the phone.

Check back on Oct. 3 for all the details on LG's V40 ThinQ.