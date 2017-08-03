Josh Miller/CNET

LG is expected to unveil its high-end V30 phone later this month during the IFA tech show, but it may look a little different than past generations. Most notably, the V30 is reported to lose the V series' unique second screen for some sort of "floating bar," according to Android Authority.

The V series is LG's most advanced line of phones. On the LG V10 and last year's V20, the extra display acts as a shortcut for apps, contacts and more and is always on. It helped set the phones apart from other premium Androids (not to mention LG's own G-family of flagships), and ditching this second screen means the V30 may lose out on its most distinguishing feature.

Citing an "internal source," Android Authority speculates that the screen would be replaced by a "floating bar." The bar is rumored to give quick access to shortcuts and notifications -- like the feature it's replacing -- but not much else is known about it. The report also claims that the V30 may get other premium features like a 6-inch OLED screen or an f/1.6 aperture camera. It's likely that the phone will be compatible with Google Daydream too.

Previous renders of the LG V30 show the device without its second screen, which falls in line with the floating bar rumor. Still, it's best to take this with a grain of salt until the phone's final design is revealed at the end of the month.

Last week, LG announced its Q2 earnings and sales of the marquee G6 phone were lower than LG hoped for. The V30 could turn things around in Q3, but it'll have to compete with serious heavyweights such as the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8, which are expected to launch in late August and September respectively. We'll see if the V30 has what it takes on August 31.

LG didn't immediately reply for a request to comment.