LG may be shaking up the look of its most premium phone.

A new rumor says that the LG V30, the unannounced follow-up to last year's LG V20, may have more in common with the LG G6 than with the V20 itself.

Renderings that come from well known mobile tipster OnLeaks suggest that the V30 will lose the secondary display above the phone's main screen and adopt the superslim bezels of the G6 (also a big hit on the Samsung Galaxy S8).

The video also shows features we expect, like dual rear cameras (also used in the V20), a rear fingerprint sensor and a USB-C port. The phone is also said to have a 6-inch display, and will launch on August 31 at the IFA 2017 trade show in Berlin. Keep in mind that these renders are not from LG, so nothing's official just yet.

LG introduced the V family of phones two years ago to combat Samsung's premium Note series and Apple's iPhone launch. It also serves to capitalize on the holiday rush. The G6, the company's slightly smaller, less expensive model, came out in the spring around the same time as the Galaxy S8.

The company also announced Tuesday the LG Q6 series of midrange phones, which feature a similar bezel-less design as the G6, just at a lower price.

LG did not respond to a request for comment on this story.