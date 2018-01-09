Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

If you're trying to make a splash in Las Vegas, it helps to be flamboyant.

Maybe that's why at CES 2018, LG showed off its top-tier V30 phone in a new vibrant shade. First announced on Jan. 3 and officially called "Raspberry Rose," the new color is a deep mixture that falls between fuchsia and magenta.

It will be available first in Korea after CES wraps up, followed by other countries in Europe and Asia. The pink shade marks the newest color variation of the premium phone, which is also available in black, silver, blue and purple (though availability varies by market).

The phone itself, however, remains the same as it was when it launched the fall of 2017. Though the G6 is considered to be LG's flagship, the V30 is currently the company's highest-end phone. It features a sharp 6-inch display, wireless charging, and a fast Snapdragon 835 chipset. It also is waterproof and has two rear cameras, one of which is a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera.

LG V30 spec comparison

LG V30 Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone X Display size, resolution 6-inch; 2,880x1,440 pixels 5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 5.8-inch; 2,436x1,125 pixels Pixel density 538 ppi 570 ppi 458 ppi Dimensions (Inches) 6x3x0.29 in 5.86x2.68x0.32 in 5.7x2.79x0.30 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 151.7x75.4x7.3 mm 148.9x68.1x8 mm 143.6x70.9x7.7 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.57 oz; 158g 5.5 oz; 155g 6.14 oz; 174 g Mobile software Android 7.1.2 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat iOS 11 Camera 16-megapixel (standard), 13-megapixel (wide) 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel Front-facing camera 5-megapixel 8-megapixel 7-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz+1.7GHz) Apple A11 Bionic Storage 64GB, 128GB 64GB 64GB, 256GB RAM 4GB 4GB ? Expandable storage Up to 2TB Up to 2TB None Battery 3,300mAh 3,000mAh ? Fingerprint sensor Back cover Back None (Face ID via TrueDepth camera) Connector USB-C USB-C Lightning Headphone jack Yes Yes No Special features Water resistant (IP68), wireless charging, wide-angle camera, Floating Bar tab, Gigabit LTE-ready Water-resistant (IP68), wireless charging, Gigabit LTE-ready Water resistant (IP67), wireless Qi charge compatible, TrueDepth front-facing camera adds Face ID for payments and enables front-facing AR effects Price off-contract (USD) Unlocked: $830; AT&T: $810; Verizon: $840; T-Mobile: $800; Sprint: $912 AT&T: $750; Verizon: $720; T-Mobile: $750; Sprint: $750; U.S. Cellular: $675 $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB) Price (GBP) £800 £689 £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB) Price (AUD) AU$1,199 AU$999 AU$1,579 (64GB), AU$1,829 (256GB)

