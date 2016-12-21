You can order the LG UltraFine 5K display now, for less

Up Next Tom Wheeler: The open internet's unlikely defender

Photo by James Martin/CNET

The impressive-sounding LG UltraFine 5K display that Apple debuted in October has officially started shipping -- or at least it will in two to four weeks. If you want to fetch it yourself, it's listed for pickup availability in NYC Apple stores on January 20.

And pay attention, bargain hunters. Until March 31 you can save $325 off its list price of $1,299 and get it for $974 from the online Apple store.

The 27-inch Thunderbolt-equipped monitor supports the P3 wide-gamut color space (yum) and has a resolution of 5,120x2,880.

The LG Ultrafine 5K display made an appearance on stage at Apple's Mac event in October, with Apple saying it worked on the system with LG.