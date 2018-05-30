CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TVs

LG ThinQ TVs get their Alexa update

As promised at CES 2018, LG adds Amazon Alexa voice control to its compatible TVs as a SmartThinQ skill.

LG OLEDC8P series

 Sarah Tew/CNET

At CES 2018 LG announced it was adding Google Assistant and Alexa voice control to its OLED and Super UHD TVs with ThinQ (its branded AI); now Amazon joins Google with LG's roll out of Alexa support.

Its LG SmartThinQ Skill for Amazon Alexa allows you to ask your Echo to play your favorite show, launch LG WebOS apps and turn up the volume, along with play, pause, start, stop and fast-forward controls.

Next Article: CNET Magazine catches up with Keegan-Michael Key