Amazon Echo and Google Home may have the lead in smart home speakers, but that isn't stopping LG from beating Samsung to the punch over announcing a smart speaker of its own.

LG

On Thursday, LG said it will launch a smart home speaker powered by Google Assistant -- called the LG ThinQ Speaker -- at the annual CES show for all things tech in Las Vegas in January.

Fellow South Korean rival Samsung is also widely expected to unveil its own smart home speaker running on Samsung-made Bixby Voice. The Galaxy Note 8 phone was the first device to support Bixby Voice, which works on the phone alongside Google Assistant, followed by the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus handsets.

The rollout stalled in the US, leaving many buyers skeptical about Samsung's ability to create compelling software to rival Amazon's Alexa sidekick, Apple's Siri, Microsoft's Cortana and Google Assistant.

But despite the slow start and mixed reviews, Samsung always envisioned Bixby Voice as the linchpin for a whole-home ecosystem that would tie in to other Samsung devices and appliances, from TVs to washing machines to refrigerators. Samsung announced Bixby 2.0 in October.

Although Samsung could also introduce its speaker at CES -- Samsung Mobile chief DJ Koh already teased it in August -- this early look at LG's plans could spark interest.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The voice-assisted ThinQ Speaker will presumably be able to access all of Google Assistant's abilities and database, and recognize different users' voices. In addition, you'll be able to control LG smart home appliances through your voice. "OK Google, talk to LG, turn on the air purifier," was an example LG used in its press announcement.

LG goes on to emphasize high-resolution audio, promising that the speaker will support lossless files.

CES runs from Jan. 8-12.

