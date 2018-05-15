LG spreads ThinQ smarts to all of its 2018 dishwashers

Chris Monroe/CNET

Smarts might soon be table stakes for large appliances. LG announced on Monday that all of its new 2018 dishwashers would be Wi-Fi enabled and work with the company's ThinQ app.

Via the app, you'll be able to start and stop your dishwasher, check the remaining cycle time, and get an alert when your dishwasher is finished. You'll even be able to control the dishwasher with a voice command through Amazon's assistant, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

For the voice commands, you won't actually be able to talk to the dishwasher itself, but if you have a device with either assistant built in, such as the Amazon Echo smart speaker for Alexa or the Google Home smart speaker for Google Assistant, you can start your dishwasher with a word without getting off of your couch.

In addition to smarts, LG is expanding its QuadWash feature to all new 2018 models as well. QuadWash essentially means the dishwasher has four rotating wash arms at the bottom of the tub instead of the usual two. While not the flashiest feature out there, a QuadWash model did perform well in our tests and could give the brand's lower-end models a nice boost in cleaning performance.