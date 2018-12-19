LG's rollable OLED TV could ship in 2019

Sarah Tew/CNET

It seems like 2019 will be the year displays break the mold: Not only will our phones start to fold, reports indicate that LG's amazing rollable TV will also ship next year.

According to Bloomberg, the company is expected to start selling the TV in 2019. While the technology is a rollable OLED, you probably don't want to roll it up like a poster; LG is using it for a retractable screen that will allow you to hide it when not in use.

LG makes some of our favorite TVs, so it'll be interesting to see how the rollable OLED compares with its rigid siblings.

This follows the news that LG will likely debut its 5G phone at the upcoming Mobile World Congress show.

If the TV is really slated for 2019, we'll probably see the real thing at CES 2019 in January. It's been in the works for a while -- we first saw the company's rollable technology in 2016.

We reached out to LG for comment but didn't immediately hear back.