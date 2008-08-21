LG Prada II comes with a keyboard?

Boy Genius Report

Remember the LG Prada ? Yeah, that fashion touch-screen phone that preceded the original iPhone by a few months.

Well, according to this tidbit by the Boy Genius Report, apparently LG is planning to release the LG Prada II, but this time it'll have a slide-out QWERTY keyboard as well. Little is known about the Prada sequel so far, but there is this picture of it floating around, and it does look like LG just slapped a QWERTY keyboard on the old hardware.

We hope its features will improve upon the original with a better megapixel camera, more internal storage, and 3G support. We'll see if the Prada II makes an appearance this year, but until then, we can only dream.