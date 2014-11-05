LG partners with Google in 10-year patent deal

CNET

In a sign that LG and Google are tightening their Android alliance, the two companies have announced a deal to enter into a "long-term patent cross-licensing agreement" covering both existing and future products.

In a statement released on LG's website, the Korean company confirmed that the agreement would cover "a broad range of products and technologies" and would apply to all existing patents as well as patents filed over the next 10 years -- a significant timeline in terms of product releases.

In a statement, Executive Vice President and Head of LG Electronics' Intellectual Property Center JH Lee joined Google in praising the partnership, saying it would build on a long-standing alliance between the two companies.

"LG values its relationship with Google, and this agreement underscores both companies' commitment to developing new products and technologies that enhance consumers' lives," he said.

Google Deputy General Counsel for Patents Allen Lo was similarly effusive.

"We're pleased to enter into this agreement with a leading global technology company like LG," he said. "By working together on cross-licenses like this, companies can focus on bringing great products and services to consumers around the world."

It's not the first time Google has entered into this kind of arrangement -- the Mountain View tech giant inked a similar 10-year patent deal with Samsung in January, with the head of Samsung's Intellectual Property Center saying at the time that such cooperation showed the industry "that there is more to gain from cooperating than engaging in unnecessary patent disputes."

This latest deal is a significant win for LG, not just in terms of strengthening ties with the company behind its mobile OS, but also as a sign of strength in the ever-present market battle with its Korean compatriot.

As for Google, the company is further tightening its bond with another key manufacturing partner -- a brand that not only utilises Android across a broad range of devices, but one that also partnered closely with the US company in the past for the development of the Nexus 5.