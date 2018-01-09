Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

LG on Monday launched a brand new laundry pair -- the LG Top-Load Washer and Dryer Pair featuring LG SideKick with SmartThinQ. That's a long name, I know, so let me break it down for you.

The washer is a 5-cubic-foot capacity top-load model with a 1-cubic-foot SideKick washer. LG says its main washer can clean your clothes in as little as 30 minutes. The dryer has a 7.3-cubic-foot capacity.

LG's SideKick pedestal is innovative, but it isn't new. The large appliance manufacturer first introduced its "Twin Wash" system a couple years ago as a solution for busy, multitasking families. The SideKick unit is literally a second, smaller-capacity washing machine that lets you wash towels and other bulky items in the main washer and then simultaneously wash smaller items in the pedestal unit.

Samsung introduced its FlexWash and FlexDry line of washers and dryers soon after. While similar in concept, the Samsung versions featured main front-load compartments and smaller, integrated top-load washers and dryers above. LG's SideKick unit is an entirely separate appliance, built into a pedestal below.

These new top-load models will work with LG's SmartThinQ, a related app that LG says will let you start and stop a wash or dry cycle and keep track of the status straight from your phone. They are also expected to work with Google Assistant for voice control automations.

