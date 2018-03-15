LG may make iPhone X-like screen notch optional on G7

If you've got your eye on LG's new phone but aren't a fan of its much-rumored iPhone X-like notch, this might please you: It appears to be optional.

Ever since Apple released its iPhone X in November with a black notch above the screen that houses the phone's front-facing camera and other sensors, a gaggle of Android phone makers has been rumored to be adopting the design. LG is expected to join the fray with its new phone -- likely to be called the G7.

But the folks at TechRadar have been tipped off to a vanishing act performed by the notch. According to a video they reviewed, the feature can apparently be turned off through the handset's software settings, allowing you to hide it behind a consistent screen bezel.

Of course, all of this information is based on leaked images and videos. We won't know for certain what the G7 actually looks like until its official unveiling, which could come in the next few months. LG said earlier this year it was switching things up for its 2018 phone release schedule, and there is speculation that the G7 could appear some time in June.

LG representatives didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Security: Stay up-to-date on the latest in breaches, hacks, fixes and all those cybersecurity issues that keep you up at night.

Blockchain Decoded: CNET looks at the tech powering bitcoin -- and soon, too, a myriad services that will change your life.