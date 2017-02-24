LG is stepping into the world's biggest phone show with a new flagship handset, the LG G6.

The event, which takes place this Sunday, February 26 in Barcelona, will kick off the press day of Mobile World Congress. The fun begins at 12:00 noon Spanish time from the Sant Jordi Club, just next to the city's Olympic Stadium. That's 11 a.m. if you're in the UK, but it's more than a little early on a Sunday morning for US residents at 6:00 a.m. ET and 3:00 a.m. PT.

If you're up and about, you can watch it on LG's live stream above. And if you live elsewhere, here's the start time for your place on the planet.

LG

Though the official details of the G6 are still under wraps, LG has been releasing choice morsels about the phone over the past few weeks. CNET's Lynn La expects it to have a bezel-less display with rounder edges, a waterproof design and Google Assistant AI software built in. But unlike the previous phone in the LG G family, the G5, the G6 won't have a modular design.

CNET will be on the ground in Barcelona to bring you full coverage of the G6 in words, pictures and video so check back with us then.

