LG G8 ThinQ leak shows off the phone from every angle

Leaked images of the LG G8 ThinQ just snatched the spotlight from the phone's upcoming debut at Mobile World Congress.

The pictures appear to be marketing renders of the LG G8 ThinQ, showing off the upcoming flagship phone in its entirety. They were posted on Twitter by Evan Blass, a reliable and prolific source of prerelease information.

It's hard to tell from the photos on the black, but the only change from the LG G7 ThinQ's design is the location of the SIM and micro SD card slot, which has moved from the top to the right side.

LG announced the phone last week, but didn't provide any details save for the integration of Infineon's Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor on the selfie-cam side for facial recognition (as used in the iPhone's Face ID) and depth mapping (for improved background-defocus "portrait" modes, AR and VR). ToF measures the time it takes for a light wave to bounce off a surface and return to the sensor in order to estimate distance.

LG didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

LG didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.